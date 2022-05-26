Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kostiner works at
Locations
Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group5424 Discovery Park Blvd Ste 203, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-6223Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since my BPH symptoms had not responded to medication prescribed by 3 previous Urologists, Dr. Kostiner quickly determined why the previous medication treatments didn't work and prescribed the REZUM minimally invasive procedure. Recovery was less painful and quicker than predicted with significant improvement in a few weeks. Continuing improvement is predicted for 3 months after the procedure. My biggest fear had been more trips to the ER for a catheter after 2 urine retention emergencies. This procedure has changed my life as i no longer fear the urine retention emergency. I have developed complete confidence in Dr. Kostiner's skills having seen several other Urologists. He is probably the most experienced doctor in this area for the REZUM procedure. He was straightforward and didn't try to "sell" me on a treatment - just a "here are the facts" approach. And besides, he is a nice guy and very likable. It is hard to beat his combination of great skills and great personality.
About Dr. Geoffrey Kostiner, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1235123530
Education & Certifications
- MCV
- University of Colorado At Denver
- McGill Affil Hosps
- Urology
