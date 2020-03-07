Dr. Geoffrey Kline, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Kline, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Kline, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Kline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of North Texas855 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 735-2660
-
2
Texas Stroke Institute900 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 735-3627Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kline?
My cardiologist for 9 years (4 bi-pass, aortic valve replacement, and later 1 stent). Very competent, courteous, listens, and proficient in diagnostic skills.
About Dr. Geoffrey Kline, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1497977490
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kline works at
Dr. Kline has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.