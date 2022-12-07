Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Fibromyalgia and Fatigue Centers Inc7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 206, Centennial, CO 80111 Directions (303) 741-3131
Plastic Surgery & Med Spa5420 S Quebec St Ste 204, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 741-3131
Ratings & Reviews
Hello, dr. Geoffrey Kim, plastic surgeon is a very professional, and kind surgeon, he explains conditions, and treatments, he takes time to answer my questions. I had a revised cosmetic surgery, very successful. Dr. Kim has an exceptional operating room, the best, very superior to many other operating rooms, such as surgeon offices, and hospitals, and very clean. Dr. White an anesthesiologist on the team is very professional, and nice; he explains the whole procedure. The staff smiles, the waiting room is very welcoming. I highly recommend dr. Geoffrey Kim, the best plastic surgeon, and his team is the best as well. I will return for more consultations, and decisions. Thank you. Sincerely, Marie
About Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
