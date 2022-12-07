See All Plastic Surgeons in Centennial, CO
Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (79)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Centennial, CO. 

Dr. Kim works at Colorado Aesthetic & Plastic Surg PC in Centennial, CO with other offices in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fibromyalgia and Fatigue Centers Inc
    7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 206, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 741-3131
  2. 2
    Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
    5420 S Quebec St Ste 204, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 741-3131

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 79 ratings
Patient Ratings (79)
5 Star
(56)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(20)
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD.

About Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295952729
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

79 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

