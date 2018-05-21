Dr. Hopkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Locations
Primary Care Center James St.742 JAMES ST, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 703-2700
Liberty Resources Inc.1045 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 472-4471
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hopkins has been treating my girlfriend for 2 years now. I highly recommend him to anyone. He takes the time to listen and you can tell he genuinely cares about his patients.
About Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336161850
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
