Dr. Geoffrey Hill, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Hill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Carbon, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Glen Carbon Office5 Country Club Executive Park, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (314) 567-7771
Lake Saint Louis Office300 Medical Plz Ste 140, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 567-7771
Hill Vision Services522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 113, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-7771Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
My thanks to Hill Vision Services for my cataract procedure! Dr Hill and staff were professional, yet personal. The results were great!
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- John H Stroger Hosp Cook Co
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Drusen, Chalazion and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hill speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
