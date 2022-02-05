Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hallock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Locations
Hand Rehabilitation Center of the Lehigh Valley1230 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 306, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 435-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hallock and his entire team are second to none. Compassionate, very thorough, and very friendly. I am extremely grateful for their care.
About Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1184618522
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hallock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hallock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hallock has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Wound Repair and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallock.
