Dr. Geoffrey Habermacher, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Habermacher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Urology, South2119 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-7070
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's the best in the state!! I've had 3 surgeries at Baptist South, bad kidney stones and just recovered from my last one, no more stones and I feel wonderful!! Dr. Habermacher and staff are friendly, very nice and he as well as the surgical staff at Baptist South explained everything to me and made me very comfortable and pain free!!!!
About Dr. Geoffrey Habermacher, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083882096
- Northwestern University School Of Med
- Emory University
Dr. Habermacher has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habermacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Habermacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habermacher.
