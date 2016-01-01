See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Gottlieb works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gme Office University of Washington
    1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4255 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Botulism
Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Botulism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Botulism
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD
About Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275618001
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Duke University Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gottlieb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gottlieb works at Champaign Dental Group in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gottlieb’s profile.

Dr. Gottlieb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottlieb.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottlieb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottlieb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

