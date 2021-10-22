Dr. Geoffrey Glidden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glidden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Glidden, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Glidden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Glidden works at
Locations
-
1
Geoffrey G. Glidden MD PA5038 Tennyson Pkwy Ste B, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 608-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glidden?
Compassionate doctor and staff, they really listen!
About Dr. Geoffrey Glidden, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1013962661
Education & Certifications
- Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt
- Central Texas Medical Foundation
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Rice University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glidden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glidden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glidden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glidden works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Glidden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glidden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glidden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glidden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.