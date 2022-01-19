Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Getnick works at
Locations
ENT Clinic & Hearing Center7400 France Ave S Ste 107, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions
The Ear Nose and Throat Clinic and Hearing Center P.A.7300 France Ave S Ste 420, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 832-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant and extremely kind
About Dr. Geoffrey Getnick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1427066067
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
