Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO

Gastroenterology
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Fillmore works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.
    10210 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 940-8500
  2.
    Warren Clinic Dermatology
    6565 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-9433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Barrett's Esophagus
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Vomiting Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Ulcerative Colitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Blood Disorders
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Copper Metabolism Disorders
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hemochromatosis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Intestinal Ischemia
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 14, 2022
    I had a procedure done by Dr. Fillmore, the procedure went great. Dr. Fillmore is a great doctor and ver caring and professional. I highly recommend him. Sincerely Sandra
    Sandy — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013022680
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott and White Hospital
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY MICHOACAN OF SAN NICOLAS OF HIDALGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fillmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fillmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fillmore works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Fillmore’s profile.

    Dr. Fillmore has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fillmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fillmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fillmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fillmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fillmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

