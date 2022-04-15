See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pell City, AL
Dr. Geoffrey Dye, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Dye, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's St. Clair.

Dr. Dye works at SAINT VINCENT SAINT CLAIR HOSPITAL in Pell City, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent's St. Clair
    7063 Veterans Pkwy, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 814-2121
  2. 2
    Anesthesia Services of Birmingham P.c.
    2720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 933-0050
  3. 3
    Orthosports Associates LLC
    7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 200, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 777-9574
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Vincent's St. Clair

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Geoffrey Dye, DPM
    About Dr. Geoffrey Dye, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609146273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Dye, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dye has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

