Dr. Geoffrey Dube, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Dube, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic, 622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Dube is a wonderful doctor. I've been seeing him for about 2.5 years post kidney transplant, and he has an excellent bedside manner. He's always very knowledgeable, kind, and understanding. He spends a good amount of time with his patients and addresses all questions. It's not always easy to be a transplant patient, but I feel much better knowing that I have Dr. Dube as a part of my care team.
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
