Dr. Geoffrey Doner, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Doner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Main4105 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 776-7846
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I highly recommend Dr Doner. I'm 54 and my surgery was at the end of February. I had to have my bicep tendon cut and moved over. I also needed a fix to a partial tear in my supraspinatus tendon. I had no problems post surgery. I'm 7 months out and I have full range of motion back. I am about 99% of the way to regaining my full strength. I have my arm back! Thank you Dr Doner! And if you go to PT at the same facility ask for Shannon. She's the best PT I've ever had.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- University of Colorado
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Doner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doner works at
Dr. Doner has seen patients for Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Doner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.