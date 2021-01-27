Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dolan works at LA RADIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.