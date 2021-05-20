Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deleary works at
Locations
-
1
Viewmont Urology Clinic, PA1202 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 358-0472
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
- Frye Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deleary?
He sits down and tells you exactly what is going on.If surgery is needed he will exsplain it in terms we can understand.I would highly recomend Dr.Deleary to anyone.
About Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154360121
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- U South Fla Coll Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleary works at
Dr. Deleary has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.