Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD is a Physical Therapist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer1925 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD
- Physical Therapy
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates-Wynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coates-Wynn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coates-Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
