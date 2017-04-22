Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Woodlawn Hospital.
Dr. Cly works at
Locations
Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne11123 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 101, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 422-7455
Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital642 W Hospital Rd, Paoli, IN 47454 Directions (812) 723-2811
Woodlawn Medical Professionals1400 E 9th St, Rochester, IN 46975 Directions (574) 223-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodlawn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. CLY is the most caring Dr I believe I ever had. Very professional and yet very personal . My results after my hysterectomy and bladder sling were outstanding. I would highly recommend Dr Cly for anyone who needs any help with female problems. Thank you Dr Cly for your excellent care and your genuine caring attitude towards me. You're the best!!!!!
About Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407855802
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
