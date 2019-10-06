Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Chow works at OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.