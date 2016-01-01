See All Ophthalmologists in Harrisburg, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Dr. Brent works at Premier Eye Care Group in Harrisburg, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shipoke
    92 Tuscarora St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 232-0843
  2. 2
    Gallant Psychological and Forensic Services LLC
    3903 Hartzdale Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 761-3077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003818329
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Brent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brent has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Glaucoma and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

