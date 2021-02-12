Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Blossom, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Blossom works at Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.