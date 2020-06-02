See All Otolaryngologists in Hampton, VA
Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (28)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Dr. Bacon works at Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy in Hampton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy
    901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 300, Hampton, VA 23666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 825-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Allergic Rhinitis
Deafness
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Great experience. First visit and was asked to show up 30 min. early for paperwork. 15 minutes after my arrival I was escorted to an exam room and Dr. Bacon was there within 5 minutes. Dr. Bacon was very pleasant and thorough and explained everything in layman's terms. 5 stars is exactly what the entire practice deserves from the receptionist Felecia to Dr. Bacon. I realize I was an early appointment and delays may occur later in the day but my first experience was outstanding.
    About Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407856610
    Education & Certifications

    • Eye&Ear Hosp/University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

