Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Stanford University



Dr. Appelboom works at Champaign Dental Group in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.