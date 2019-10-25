Dr. Geoffrey Answini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Answini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Answini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Answini, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Batesville, IN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.
Margaret Mary Health321 Mitchell Ave, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 662-0588
Cinti Orthopaedic & Spine Inst2123 Auburn Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
Dr Answini performed coronary by pass surgery on June 13, 2019. He instsalled 5 by pass arteries. I think he saved my life. I feel he did an outstanding job. I have had no problems with heart since surgery. Also, he is very easy to work with. He has an outgoing personality which helps to get you thru the procedure.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043297831
- Carolinas Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
