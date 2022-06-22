Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really felt Dr Engel listened to every word I said and evaluated my case in a full and professional manner. He also explained the treatments available and the reasons for choosing the recommended treatment.
About Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD
- Urology
- English, Dutch
- 1124076559
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Wesley Memorial Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Engel speaks Dutch.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.