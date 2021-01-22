Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ledgerwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Ledgerwood works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Urology11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 764-6607
-
2
Colorado Urology1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 764-6631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Colorado Urology - Lone Tree / Park Meadows10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 102, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0546
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor; saved my whole kidney when other doctors said they could not. Have seen him for 4 years now every year for check ups. Very pleased with his bed manner.
About Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, MD
- Urology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1962600452
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Urology
