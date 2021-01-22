Overview

Dr. Geoff Ledgerwood, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Ledgerwood works at Colorado Urology in Parker, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.