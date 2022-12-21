See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Gentry Vu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gentry Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Vu works at Gentry J. Vu, MD, FACOG in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gentry J. Vu, MD, FACOG
    534 E Maple St, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 933-0509

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dameron Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr.Vu delivered all 5 of my children and has been amazing !
    J Curry — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Gentry Vu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144338237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Oakland
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gentry Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vu has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

