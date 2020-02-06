Overview

Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.



Dr. Thatcher Jr works at New England Ear, Nose & Throat / Facial Plastic Surgery in North Andover, MA with other offices in Salem, NH, Haverhill, MA and Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.