Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (148)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Toshkezi works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd Fl 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 148 ratings
Patient Ratings (148)
5 Star
(97)
4 Star
(28)
3 Star
(15)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
May 06, 2021
I has a SCS implanted on 3/2/2020. Has helped a lot with my pain. Cut meds by 3/4. Always concerned about me, listens to me as well! I would definitely refer him!
Karen Wilkinson-Tuthill — May 06, 2021
Photo: Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD
About Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, Albanian, French and Italian
  • 1760617054
Education & Certifications

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Other Training
  • Other Training
  • Faculty of Medicine, University of Tirana
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gentian Toshkezi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toshkezi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Toshkezi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Toshkezi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

148 patients have reviewed Dr. Toshkezi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toshkezi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toshkezi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toshkezi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

