Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkhasov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Pinkhasov works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Urology85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6230Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Northwest Health- Starke
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pinkhasov?
When checking in, another patient had same appointment time as mine. Waited 25 minutes to be taken back into the exam room, was told Dr. will be right in. Twenty minutes later he comes in and gives me great news in 2 minutes (which I have no complaints with) and says the nurse will be in to give me my shot. Ten minutes later she comes in and does a great job. No complaints with staff or doctor. It's just that every time I have an appointment with the doctor, it is usually an hour spent. Don't get me wrong, The Doc is great and I appreciate all that he has done for me. The staff are also great. It's just that it takes them so long to perform their greatness! And why was there another person with my same time slot? I was originally scheduled for the next day and had to reschedule due to the doctor not being available. Not a problem. I'm retired and had nothing planned. It's just a lot of sitting and waiting and, unfortunately, I had already seen the episode of The Kitchen shown on the TV
About Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1639370893
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Penn State Milton S Hershey Med Ctr Penn St Univ
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkhasov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinkhasov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkhasov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkhasov works at
Dr. Pinkhasov has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinkhasov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkhasov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkhasov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkhasov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkhasov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.