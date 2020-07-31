Overview

Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Labella works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in Mason, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.