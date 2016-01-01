Overview

Dr. Gennaro Daniels, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Daniels works at St Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.