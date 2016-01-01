Dr. Gennaro Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennaro Daniels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gennaro Daniels, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Daniels works at
Locations
-
1
St Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
-
2
Capital District Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates319 S Manning Blvd Ste 310, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
About Dr. Gennaro Daniels, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1316099880
Education & Certifications
- Greater Balt MC
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniels speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.