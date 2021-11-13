Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ukrainsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD
Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC10812 72nd Ave Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 544-9300
Hearing World Audiology PC2560 Ocean Ave Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 646-1234
Ds Dental Arts634 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Directions (844) 947-6782Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4200
I am not sure why everyone makes such a drastic emphasis on how rude or conceded or whatever else a doctor is. After all, the emphasis should be on how knowledgeable, experienced, capable and their operating skills. I don't think there are many other that come close. He may be rude or weird or whatever...but who cares after a successful surgery or procedure?! I used him personally for a sinus surgery. Referred many other friends and haven't heard any complains. I usually don't waste time doing or posting any reviews; very rarely. But judging or reviewing someone's skills as a surgent should not be correlated on how rude they are. Ukrainsky is a knowledgeable and an experienced Dr.
About Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1700845187
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Ukrainsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ukrainsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ukrainsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukrainsky works at
Dr. Ukrainsky speaks French.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukrainsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukrainsky.
