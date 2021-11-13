See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Ukrainsky works at Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Cliffside Park, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC
    10812 72nd Ave Ste 3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 544-9300
  2. 2
    Hearing World Audiology PC
    2560 Ocean Ave Ste 2A, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 646-1234
  3. 3
    Ds Dental Arts
    634 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 947-6782
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (43)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ukrainsky?

    Nov 13, 2021
    I am not sure why everyone makes such a drastic emphasis on how rude or conceded or whatever else a doctor is. After all, the emphasis should be on how knowledgeable, experienced, capable and their operating skills. I don't think there are many other that come close. He may be rude or weird or whatever...but who cares after a successful surgery or procedure?! I used him personally for a sinus surgery. Referred many other friends and haven't heard any complains. I usually don't waste time doing or posting any reviews; very rarely. But judging or reviewing someone's skills as a surgent should not be correlated on how rude they are. Ukrainsky is a knowledgeable and an experienced Dr.
    YB — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ukrainsky to family and friends

    Dr. Ukrainsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ukrainsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD.

    About Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700845187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ukrainsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ukrainsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ukrainsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ukrainsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukrainsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukrainsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukrainsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.