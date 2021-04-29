Overview

Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Studio City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Rubinstein works at Dermatology & Laser Centre in Studio City, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.