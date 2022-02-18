Dr. Gennady Musher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Musher, MD
Overview
Dr. Gennady Musher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Musher works at
Locations
-
1
Galaxy Medical Center Inc.6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 401, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 655-3747
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musher?
Dr. Musher is a true professional. Caring, supportive, science-driven. He helped me go through the darkest period of life, diagnosing my depression and helping me find the correct treatment. His staff and colleagues are extremely nice and helpful, and I could not recommend their clinic enough.
About Dr. Gennady Musher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Norwegian, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1730210352
Education & Certifications
- HAR'KOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musher works at
Dr. Musher speaks Norwegian, Russian and Ukrainian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Musher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.