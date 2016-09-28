Overview

Dr. Gennady Landa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA.



Dr. Landa works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.