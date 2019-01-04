Overview

Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kolodenker works at Orange Coast Head and Neck Surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.