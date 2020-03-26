Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Geskin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jefferson Hills, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Latvia University Med Faculty Riga and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Association1633 Route 51 Ste 103, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Us Cardio Greensburg LLC6637 State Route 30, Jeannette, PA 15644 Directions (412) 469-1500
Fayette Ear Nose Throat and Allergy PC160 Wayland Smith Dr Ste 204, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (412) 469-1500
Black & Gold Optical LLC1675 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-1500
- Jefferson Hospital
Dr. Geskin and his staff were amazing. True professionals that I know saved my life. Charlie, Eric & Jeff - THANK YOU.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Allegheny Gen Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Latvia University Med Faculty Riga
- Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Nuclear Medicine
