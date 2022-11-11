Dr. Gennady Gekht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gekht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Gekht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gennady Gekht, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gekht works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Orthopedics- Lakewood Ranch8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 792-1404
-
2
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 792-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MCM Maxcare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gekht?
Hx of L3-L5 fusion in 2007 in Philly. Moved here and Pain free until about 3 months ago. Dx with L2-3 disc degeneration, posterior bulge, significant stenosis, Spine surgeon referred me to Dr. Gekht for epidurals prior to extending fusion. Had OV this week. His bedside manner is fabulous. Humorous, understanding, but also listened, and is extremely knowledgeable. Agrees on epidurals. Only negative is that we are looking at 4 weeks before injections happen and medical records dept is so short-staffed, it took 4 weeks to get an appointment,
About Dr. Gennady Gekht, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932146842
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gekht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gekht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gekht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gekht has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gekht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gekht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gekht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gekht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gekht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.