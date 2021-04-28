Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bratslavsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Bratslavsky works at
Locations
-
1
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Suny Health Science Center At Syracuse550 Harrison St Ste 130, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bratslavsky?
Dr. B is a very caring physician, who is not only respectful of his patients but also everyone on his staff from interns to administrative assistants.
About Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508093121
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bratslavsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bratslavsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bratslavsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bratslavsky works at
Dr. Bratslavsky has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Urinary Incontinence and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bratslavsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bratslavsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bratslavsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bratslavsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bratslavsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.