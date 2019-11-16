See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Genna Klein, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Genna Klein, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Growth Hormone Deficiency and Short Stature along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    30 Prospect Ave Rm 251, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 525-0115

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Growth Hormone Deficiency
Short Stature
Precocious Puberty
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Short Stature
Precocious Puberty
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypothyroidism
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Autoimmune Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dyslipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Kidney Disease
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Nov 16, 2019
    Dr. Klein exhibited the perfect combination of compassion and competency. She immediately reassured both my son and myself, which allowed us to take a breathe and easily process the information given. I would highly and without reservation recommend Dr. Klein to anyone looking for an expert in the field.
    Karen — Nov 16, 2019
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609088806
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Dr. Genna Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klein has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

