Dr. Genine Befumo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genine Befumo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Podiatric Medicine-D.P.M. and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Befumo works at
Locations
University Foot & Ankle Center111 Union Valley Rd Ste 204, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-5655Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
great office staff and doctor is the best, no complaints...Highly recommend
About Dr. Genine Befumo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center-Livingston (New Jersey)
- Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - St Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ
- New York College Of Podiatric Medicine-D.P.M.
- Rutgers University, New Brunswick, Nj
- Foot Surgery
