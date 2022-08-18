Dr. Genia Bekker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bekker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genia Bekker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genia Bekker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Prime Care On the Bay LLC1711 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 332-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bekker is professional and capable. Her attitude was friendly. The staff was also friendly and helpful. I highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Genia Bekker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
