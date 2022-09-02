Dr. Genghis Niver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genghis Niver, MD
Overview
Dr. Genghis Niver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Dept of Orthopedics1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8704Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
In The Green at Florham Park140 Park Ave # 22, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a professional violinist, and when I fractured my left forearm this winter I was anxious about regaining full function of my left arm and hand. The first doctor I consulted advised that there would be residual nerve damage after the surgery. When I met with Dr. Niver he was very confident that I would be able to play the violin after the 2-3 month recovery period and resume normal activities. My surgery was a great success and I have been back to playing for several months now and continue to improve. It is such a relief to have found suck a skilled surgeon!
About Dr. Genghis Niver, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578747739
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Inst-Jefferson U
- University of Connecticut Health Science Center (Farmington)
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- University of California At Berkeley
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
