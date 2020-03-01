See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD

Obstetrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UCCEM, Central del Caribe Cayey, PR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Sicuranza works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island
    259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-8661
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-3010
  3. 3
    Huntington Medical Group, P.C.
    180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2218
  4. 4
    NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 358-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
Breech Position
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sicuranza?

    Mar 01, 2020
    Just switched over to her at 20 weeks and I feel better already. She took her time with me and answered all my questions and made suggestions for how to avoid some of the things that occurred with my first birth. She seems kind and caring but also no nonsense and in charge. And that is something you want while delivering. Very grateful that I found her.
    Jen — Mar 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sicuranza to family and friends

    Dr. Sicuranza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sicuranza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD.

    About Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174516215
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Catholic Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UCCEM, Central del Caribe Cayey, PR
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. John's University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sicuranza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sicuranza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sicuranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sicuranza has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sicuranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicuranza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicuranza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicuranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicuranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.