Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UCCEM, Central del Caribe Cayey, PR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Sicuranza works at
Locations
1
NYU Langone Hospital--Long Island259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-8661
2
NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates120 Mineola Blvd Ste 100, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
3
Huntington Medical Group, P.C.180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2218
4
NYU Langone Women's Health Associates - New Hyde Park2500 Marcus Ave Ste 105, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 358-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Just switched over to her at 20 weeks and I feel better already. She took her time with me and answered all my questions and made suggestions for how to avoid some of the things that occurred with my first birth. She seems kind and caring but also no nonsense and in charge. And that is something you want while delivering. Very grateful that I found her.
About Dr. Genevieve Sicuranza, MD
- Obstetrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1174516215
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine
- Catholic Med Ctr
- St Vincents Med Ctr
- UCCEM, Central del Caribe Cayey, PR
- St. John's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sicuranza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sicuranza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sicuranza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sicuranza has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sicuranza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sicuranza speaks Italian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicuranza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicuranza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sicuranza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sicuranza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.