Overview

Dr. Genevieve Mejia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Mejia works at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.