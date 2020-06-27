Dr. Genevieve Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Mejia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Genevieve Mejia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Mejia works at
Locations
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2354
Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB/GYN)3501 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 245-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
such an amazing doctor I really wish she could be my babies pediatrician also because she shows that she cares about her job deeply. Made sure to schedule me at a certain time during covid to ensure she would be the one to deliver her own patients babies. such a good atmosphere created by her and her nursing staff!
About Dr. Genevieve Mejia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356502488
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University, School of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mejia.
