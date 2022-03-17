See All Hematologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Terrebonne General Health System.

Dr. Maronge works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northshore Oncology Associates
    1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433

Hospital Affiliations
  Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  Slidell Memorial Hospital
  Terrebonne General Health System

Anemia
Nausea
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Nausea
Colorectal Cancer

Anemia
Nausea
Colorectal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Dehydration
Malaise and Fatigue
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peritoneal Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bleeding Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dysphagia
Erythropoietin Test
Esophagitis
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hodgkin's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Cancer
Low Back Pain
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Melanoma
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Pap Smear
Pneumonia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Reticulosarcoma
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Thrombocytosis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uterine Cancer
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cancer Counseling
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chemotherapy
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chordoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Coccygeal Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 17, 2022
    Dr Maronge is an incredible oncologist. Her compassion, knowledge and listening skills make her unique in the medical profession. When cancer strikes, you want to know you are in the best hands possible.
    Karen Richards — Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831359843
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    • Medical Oncology
    Dr. Genevieve Maronge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maronge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maronge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maronge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maronge works at Northshore Oncology Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Maronge’s profile.

    Dr. Maronge has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maronge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Maronge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maronge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maronge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maronge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

