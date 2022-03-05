Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapointe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD
Overview
Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Lapointe works at
Locations
UMC Neurosurgery Clinic3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 761-0535
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
While I was running, I went blind in the left side of both eyes. My wife called an ambulance that took me to UMC. I don't remember much of the rest of that day, but I found out the Dr. Genevieve Lapoint had removed a hemorrhagic meningioma in a four-hour operation. I have had no problems in the last 5 years.
About Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English

