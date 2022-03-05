See All Neurosurgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. 

Dr. Lapointe works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMC Neurosurgery Clinic
    3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 (806) 761-0535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Traumatic Brain Injury

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2022
    While I was running, I went blind in the left side of both eyes. My wife called an ambulance that took me to UMC. I don't remember much of the rest of that day, but I found out the Dr. Genevieve Lapoint had removed a hemorrhagic meningioma in a four-hour operation. I have had no problems in the last 5 years.
    About Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750535365
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genevieve Lapointe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapointe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapointe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapointe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapointe works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lapointe’s profile.

    Dr. Lapointe has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lapointe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lapointe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapointe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapointe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapointe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

