Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.

Dr. Lama works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care and Endocrinology in Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care and Endocrinology
    2050 Saw Mill River Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • Putnam Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 08, 2019
    There is not a better Doctor out there in any field. She is compassionate, trustworthy and great with communication. She listens to what you have to say. She has guided me through my diabetes for over ten years and has helped me both physically as well as the mental part of the disease. If you need an endocrinologist she is worth traveling many miles to get to.
    Michael T. Pawling, NY — Aug 08, 2019
    About Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558348904
    Education & Certifications

    • Ny Med College|Winthrop University Hospital
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lama works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care and Endocrinology in Yorktown Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lama’s profile.

    Dr. Lama has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

