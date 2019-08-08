Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD
Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
There is not a better Doctor out there in any field. She is compassionate, trustworthy and great with communication. She listens to what you have to say. She has guided me through my diabetes for over ten years and has helped me both physically as well as the mental part of the disease. If you need an endocrinologist she is worth traveling many miles to get to.
About Dr. Genevieve Lama, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College|Winthrop University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Lama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lama has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.