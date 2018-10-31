See All Pediatricians in Suffern, NY
Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD

Pediatrics
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    76 Washington Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 (845) 357-2177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 31, 2018
    Oct 31, 2018
The wait time in the waiting room and exam room can be long (15 minutes+) but we are very happy with Dr. Krebs and her staff. There's one unpleasant woman who works there and asked us to leave an exam room because people were waiting when our infant was screaming after shots and we were trying to comfort him and get him dressed, but overall, Drs. Krebs and Weissman are patient, kind, and take the time to explain and answer our questions.
    About Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 35 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1497863195
    Education & Certifications

    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Genevieve Krebs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Krebs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krebs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krebs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krebs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krebs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

